Street MMA

A Lesson in Street MMA: Old dude stands in the pocket and KO’s a Millennial talking smack

·
0 0 883 0
Old dude KO
Share54
+1

Freaking millennials. Actually we don’t if the dude who just folded up was a Millennial but we do that Old dude has hands.

Old man strength is alive, well and living out in the New York streets. Never underestimate your opponent. Keep your hands up at all times.

And try not to get one-punch KO’d by an Old dude 40-years older than you.

And with sound.

He said he was going to hurt you.

Huge H/T to MMA odds expert Joey Odessa for the find, check out his site Oddessa.com

mm
Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P). An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.
Share54
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Comments

comments