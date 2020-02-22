UFC Auckland Results: Jake Matthews uses takedowns to defeat Emil Meek

Jake Matthews defeats Emil Meek by unanimous decision due to takedowns and top control

A welterweight battle between New Zealand’s own Jake Matthews (15-4-0) and Emil Meek (9-4-1, 1NC) is up next at UFC Auckland.

Round 1:

The two touch gloves in the center and the fight is on. Matthews lands a stiff jab and Meek counters with a huge leg kick. Matthews lands another jab and lands a double leg takedown. Matthews starts landing small strikes from the top as he attempts to advance position. Meek attempts to scramble and is able to get back to his feet against the cage. Matthews lands a good elbow on the way out.

Huge Uppercut knows Meek off his feet

Matthews lands a huge strike and ends up in top position. Matthews continues to land strikes from the top while pinning down Meek. Meek lands a couple elbows from the bottom, and Matthews answers with an elbow of his own. Matthews continues landing heavy body shots as Meek is unable to scramble. Matthews continues landing shots as the round ends with both fighters against the fence.

10-9 Matthews

Round 2:

Round 2 begins and Matthews lands another lead big hand. Meek continues his pressure and Matthews lands a big knee.

Matthews lands another takedown

Jake is able to get the fight to the canvas and continues to advance position. Meek attempts to scramble but gives up his back to Matthews. The two continue to hand fight as Matthews looks for a rear naked choke. Meek continues to lay up against Matthews as he tries to get up. Meek begins landing small strikes as Matthews continues his lock. Meek is able to scramble up and lands a huge knee on Matthews. Matthews goes down for a second as Meek lands a few more strikes. The two are up against the fence as Jake looks to recover and get a takedown. The two separate and Matthews lands a big spinning elbow. The two exchange big strikes as Matthews is able to get another takedown. The two initiate in the clinch and Meek lands some big shots as the round ends.

10-9 Matthews

Round 3:

The third and final round begins and Meek lands a low leg kick. Meek continues his pressure and Matthews lands a good short uppercut. Meek lands another leg kick. Matthews counters a high kick with a good right hand.

Matthews shoots for another takedown

Meek is able to scramble and defend the takedown. Meek lands a few good shots against the fence and follows it with a low calf kick. Matthews lands a good straight down the middle and shoots for a takedown but is unsuccessful. Meek continues his pressure and Matthews shoots again against the fence. Meek lands a few elbows as Matthews continues his single leg. The two separate and Meek lands a knee out of the clinch. Meek lands a couple knees in the clinch and then a big left. Matthews counters with a big shot of his own. Meek continues to stalk and look for a finish as the two land strikes back and forth. Meek goes for a flying knee that is predicted and ends in a takedown attempt by Matthews as the round ends.

10-9 Meek

Official Result: Jake Matthews def Emil Meek by UD (29-28)

Check the highlights below: