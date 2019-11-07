What is next for Nate Diaz?

It is never a dull moment for UFC whenever they fight in New York. Over the weekend on November 2nd we witnessed a blown out fight card leading up to the main event between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. The new BMF title was on the line and the majority of fans were watching the same moment that night.

Unfortunately, the bout got cut short by a doctor stoppage of a cut above Diaz’s right eye at UFC 244. Masvidal got his hand raised by a TKO in the third round and the world stopped for a few seconds. WWE’s The Rock was right there to place the belt around the new Champ.

Some say it was a controversial stoppage, but at most there was nothing to be down in having that fight continue. To no surprise there was a clear path of fans wanting a rematch for what they witnessed at Madison Square Garden however, UFC President Dana White has no interest in booking it.

“No, a rematch doesn’t interest me right away.” – Dana White

Other than fans, it doesn’t seem anyone wants the rematch. Masvidal is already setting his sights on different heights by possibly wanting to fight Conor McGregor or even Canelo. And of course, that tickles the cash flow a bit after winning at MSG.

And now Diaz doesn’t want it either.

Both Nate and his brother Nick Diaz aside from making a presence in the cage they are well known in the cannabis industry. With the 34-year-old mentioning “F*ck a rematch this sh*t was over before it started I’m goin on out on tour Peace out fight game” we can only imagine what is next for the Stockon prodigy. After their pre-rolls won the best product at the 2017 HIGH TIMES NorCal Cannabis Cup along with the Diaz’s organic super nutrition CBD company called Game Up Nutrition.

That comes with more sponsorships where it makes the options endless. And let’s not forget who to thank for the UFC getting a five year deal with Aurora Cannabis.

No matter what the next move is for Diaz we have seen him disappear for a couple of years before stepping his foot back into the octagon. It was three years after he rematch Conor McGregor at UFC 202 in 2016 to fighting Anthony Pettis to victory this past August at UFC 241. On the outside of the cage, we can only gravitate towards the Diaz brothers and sure fans will follow whatever is next. All we know for now is the Diaz Army will always be there marching behind to follow suit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4h5HbYgg5A/

Do you think Nate Diaz will come back to fight? And if so, who should he face?