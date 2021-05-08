Logan Paul Talks Younger Brother Jake’s Altercation With Floyd Mayweather: “Jake Does His Own Thing”

Jake Paul recently stole the spotlight during his older brother Logan’s pre-fight press conference with Floyd Mayweather.

As the presser was wrapping up, Jake took it upon himself to confront Mayweather. The two men began squaring off amidst a sea of reporters and journalists. While Mayweather seemed content to talk some trash, Paul decided it would be a good idea to steal the 50-0 boxer’s cap.

What ensued was a violent brawl between the two parties entourages, with Jake seeming to come off worst.

Logan Paul has since weighed in on the bizarre altercation between his upcoming opponent and his younger brother. Logan stated the following:

“It’s always a fucking spectacle with that kid. Floyd seemed to act cool on stage, but I think my brother is doing my job for me”.

Logan and Mayweather are set to face off in an exhibition boxing match that will take place on June 6th. This will be Paul’s second professional bout, whilst Mayweather hasn’t competed since his retirement in late 2017.

When asked why his younger brother chose to antagonize Mayweather, Paul stated that:

“That’s just the name of the game. Jake does his own thing, I do my thing.”

However, Logan was aware of Jake’s plans to attempt to steal Mayweather’s hat and actually advised his younger brother against it. Unsurprisingly, this made little difference to the controversial YouTuber.

“Yeah, he told me he was gonna do it,” Logan said of Jake’s bold stunt. “I told him not to”