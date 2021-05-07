Logan Paul Wishes Floyd Mayweather Altercation Was Fake: ‘That S—t Just Got Personal’

There was a lot of hubbub caused by the altercations Floyd Mayweather had with both Jake and Logan Paul. Now Logan reacts to the incident and responds to claims that it was staged.

It seemed to come out of nowhere when it was revealed that Mayweather and the elder Paul brother were going to be boxing. After a brief delay, it was announced that the exhibiton bout would go down in June.

The pair came together for the first time in a press event yesterday, and things went haywire quickly. Not only did Logan’s younger brother Jake steal Floyd’s hat to cause a brawl, but Logan and Floyd almost got into it, before trading personal barbs onstage with the microphones.

Logan Paul Denies Claims Of A Work

Some have looked at the way things transpired between Floyd Mayweather, and Jake and Logan Paul, and thought that maybe it was a staged altercation. However Logan assures fans that this is not the case.

Speaking with TMZ after the incident, the YouTuber turned boxer says that he wished the altercation was staged. However now that Floyd has threatened to kill he and his brother, things have automatically gotten personal.

“I f—king wish that wasn’t real. I wish that was staged. That s—t is not funny, it’s not fun for anyone,” Paul said. “That s—t just got personal. By default. It was supposed to be a cute little press conference, come together, get people excited for the fight. Now people are talking about killing people. What the f—k?”

It seems like Logan Paul is now fired up about this fight with Floyd Mayweather in ways that he wasn’t before. When asked to give a message to Floyd, and explain to fans why they should watch the fight, he was blunt in his response.

“It’s going to be the craziest f—king event to ever take place in the history of combat sports. My message to Floyd is this: We’re gonna get you that hat back Floyd.”

Just when it seemed like the fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather could not be any crazier, it continues to evolve. It is such a bizarre time to be a combat sports fan.