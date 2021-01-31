 Skip to Content

(Video) GLORY Kickboxer Murthel Groenhart Goes Over The Ropes After Flying Knee

Groenhart went on to lose shortly afterwards with a second-round knockout at the hands of Cedric Doumbe.

Murthel Groenhart didn’t have the best of nights.

Groenhart took on welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe at GLORY Kickboxing 77 on Saturday night.

With just a minute remaining in the second round, the Dutchman attempted a flying knee which was evaded by Doumbe. The result was Groenhart launching himself out of the ring and landing awkwardly on his back.

Although there were was a scare that he may be injured and wouldn’t be able to continue, Groenhart did just that — only to soon find himself on the receiving end of a knockout from Doumbe.

You can watch both of those incidents below:

As a result, Doumbe not only defended his title, but his pre-fight prediction of a second-round knockout also came to fruition.

Much like Conor McGregor did in his early UFC days with his “Mystic Mac” predictions, Doumbe paid tribute to the Irishman in his post-fight interview by claiming he talked but backed his words up at the same time.

