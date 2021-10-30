Zubaira Tukhugov Scores Decision Over Ricardo Ramos – UFC 267 Results (Highlights)

The UFC 267 prelims featured a featherweight clash between Ricardo Ramos and Zubaira Tukhugov. The two shared the Octagon inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Round 1
A nice counter combination was there for Tukhugov. He then connected with a counter left hand. A big right hand sent Ramos to the fence. Tukhugov then scored a left hand. He had Ramos hurt and backing up with some big left hands. Ramos landed a big spinning elbow that had Tukhugov wobbly. He appeared to shake the cobwebs by the end of round one.
Round 2
Ramos wasted little time getting busy with kicks. Tukhugov got in a counter right hand. Tukhugov had Ramos whiffing punches. Ramos scored with a right hand and stuffed a takedown. Another right hand found the mark for Tukhugov.
Round 3
Ramos had some success with a one-two combination followed by a kick. He defended the takedown but tripped. Tukhugov had on a body lock. Ramos broke from it at the horn. This one went the distance and Tukhugov earned the unanimous decision win.
Official Result: Zubaira Tukhugov def. Ricardo Ramos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
