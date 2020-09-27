The UFC 253 main card opens up with an interesting match-up in the featherweight division. Hakeem Dawodu (11-1-1) faces off against Zubaira Tukhugov (19-4-1) live from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.
Round 1
Dawodu opens with a leg kick right away and circles to Tukhugov’s weak side, he misses with a right hand. Switch kick to the body lands for Dawodu. Tukhugov lands a big left hook but eats a low kick in the process. Tukhugov sprints into a flurry and pushes Dawodu against the cage. Tukhugov lands a nice combination and a left hook to the body. Dawodu answers with another low kick. Dawodu goes to the body and lands a left hook. Tukhugov comes back with a straight right hand down the middle. Tukhugov grazes Dawodu with a left hand and eats a counter right hand. End of the round.
10-9 Tukhugov
Round 2
Dawodu comes out with a body kick. Right hand lands for Dawodu but Tukhugov answers with an uppercut. Jab lands for Tykhugov, Dawodu lands a leg kick. Both fighters exchange left hooks. Dawodu keeps Tukhugov at bay with his Jab. Tukhugov attempts a takedown but gets stopped. Dawodu goes to the body. Tukhugov gets a takedown against the fence. Tukhugov lands some ground and pound. End of the round.
10-9 Dawodu
Round 3
Dawodu goes to the body right away. Dawodu feints and lands a leg kick. Head kick blocked by Tukhugov. Tukhugov rushes into a takedown but Dawody defends well. Big left hook lands for Dawodu. Tukhugov changes levels and attempts a takedown. Tukhugov keeps Dawodu along the fence but can’t get the takedown. Tukhugov attempts to take the back but Dawodu escapes. Dawodu goes to the body and lands a left hook to the head. The fighters clinch for a second. Dawodu taunts Tukhugov and stalks him around the octagon. Switch kick lands for Dawodu as the round ends.
10-9 Dawodu
Official results: Hakeem Dawodu defeats Zubaira Tukhugov via split decision (30-27;28-29;29-28).
Check the highlights below:
"Let's ****ing fight!"
🤬 @MeanHakeemKo sounded OFF to close RD 3.
[ #UFC253 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/pjZdpTl5In
— UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2020
Scorecards? 📝
🇳🇬🇨🇦 @MeanHakeemKo gets the SD from Fight Island.
[ #UFC253 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/89P5ce7wGd
— UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2020
