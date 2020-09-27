The UFC 253 main card opens up with an interesting match-up in the featherweight division. Hakeem Dawodu (11-1-1) faces off against Zubaira Tukhugov (19-4-1) live from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Round 1

Dawodu opens with a leg kick right away and circles to Tukhugov’s weak side, he misses with a right hand. Switch kick to the body lands for Dawodu. Tukhugov lands a big left hook but eats a low kick in the process. Tukhugov sprints into a flurry and pushes Dawodu against the cage. Tukhugov lands a nice combination and a left hook to the body. Dawodu answers with another low kick. Dawodu goes to the body and lands a left hook. Tukhugov comes back with a straight right hand down the middle. Tukhugov grazes Dawodu with a left hand and eats a counter right hand. End of the round.

10-9 Tukhugov

Round 2

Dawodu comes out with a body kick. Right hand lands for Dawodu but Tukhugov answers with an uppercut. Jab lands for Tykhugov, Dawodu lands a leg kick. Both fighters exchange left hooks. Dawodu keeps Tukhugov at bay with his Jab. Tukhugov attempts a takedown but gets stopped. Dawodu goes to the body. Tukhugov gets a takedown against the fence. Tukhugov lands some ground and pound. End of the round.

10-9 Dawodu

Round 3

Dawodu goes to the body right away. Dawodu feints and lands a leg kick. Head kick blocked by Tukhugov. Tukhugov rushes into a takedown but Dawody defends well. Big left hook lands for Dawodu. Tukhugov changes levels and attempts a takedown. Tukhugov keeps Dawodu along the fence but can’t get the takedown. Tukhugov attempts to take the back but Dawodu escapes. Dawodu goes to the body and lands a left hook to the head. The fighters clinch for a second. Dawodu taunts Tukhugov and stalks him around the octagon. Switch kick lands for Dawodu as the round ends.

10-9 Dawodu

Official results: Hakeem Dawodu defeats Zubaira Tukhugov via split decision (30-27;28-29;29-28).

