Artem Lobov Wants 1-Fight UFC Deal To Face Zubaira Tukhugov

Lobov Wants Tukhugov At UFC Dublin

Artem Lobov wants back in the UFC — but only for a one-fight deal.

Lobov departed the Las Vegas-based promotion last year after requesting his release. He has since competed in bare knuckle boxing three times but is currently a free agent.

And with the UFC heading to Dublin on August 15, “The Russian Hammer” sees no better opportunity to finally compete against Zubaira Tukhugov.

“I definitely would want to do that,” Lobov told The Mac Life recently. “People talk about me fighting Zubaira. I’m still very much interested in that fight, still going to donate every single dollar from that fight to charity, and it would be good to do it in Dublin. All I ask, I would love for just a one-fight deal. Like I said to the UFC is that I’m not going to be making any money from this. This is not a money issue. For me, this is a fight that has to happen. I would just come in for a one-fight deal in Dublin, Ireland. “It would make a lot of sense for them to have me on on that card, and that’s it. One fight. I come in, we help the charity out, they get loads of money so that’s good. They get a good fight for UFC Dublin and we get to settle our differences with Zubaira in the octagon. So I would certainly be interested in that. And the reason I say just one-fight deal is that I’m very, very keen and very, very set on competing in pro boxing, in bare-knuckle boxing and MMA. And obviously if I’m signed to UFC exclusively, I understand it’s such a big promotion, this would just not work. … I really want to explore all the options. I’m not getting any younger, I probably have a couple more years in the sport.”

Lobov was initially set to face Tukhugov at UFC Moncton back in October 2018. However, the fight was called off following the latter’s role in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl involving Khabib Nurmagomedov and Lobov’s friend and teammate Conor McGregor earlier that month.

That only made Lobov want to fight Tukhugov even more as the beef between team Nurmagomedov and McGregor remains strong to this day. Whether Lobov gets his wish remains to be seen.

UFC Dublin is set to be headlined by a pivotal middleweight bout between former champion Robert Whittaker and Darren Till.