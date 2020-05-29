Zhang Weili Lists Rose Namajunas as Next Hopeful Title Defense

Zhang Weili Wants to Fight Rose Namajunas Next

Sometimes high profile fighters in the UFC call out fighters that will get them to the top. Other times, they choose an opponent that will get the highest amount of money. But what happens when the call-out comes from the top of a division? UFC Strawweight champion Zhang Weili is different from most fighters on the roster. Recently, Zhang stated that she would like to fight “Thug” Rose Namajunas in her next title defense. Not because she has ill-will towards Rose, but because she believes Namajunas is the best challenge in the division.

This isn’t the first time that Weili has wanted to face Namajunas. Before her first title defense, Zhang was more interested in facing Rose than she was in facing Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Of course, Weili went to on defeat Joanna in what is now known as the greatest female fight in women’s MMA history.

Zhang Speaks on Facing Rose Namajuanas

After the split decision win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248, Zhang still has her plans set on facing Rose. Although Namajunas turned the fight down in the past for personal reasons. Zhang spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN and made it clear of the matchup that she wants and why.

The UFC strawweight champion wants Thug Rose next 🌹 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/AVBrPls97U — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 28, 2020

“My preference is to fight rose (Namajunas) because I believe she is the highest skill level. And, most-skilled martial artist outside of myself in the division. She would be a good challenge for me,” said Zhang.

Making the Fight

Currently, it’s unknown if Namajuanas is currently in a space where she wants to fight. Namajunas last pulled out of her bout against Jessica Andrade at UFC 249 due to personal reasons tired to the global virus.

However, if Rose is down to fight, the matchup is as good as any could be made in the strawweight division. Now, it just depends on if it’s something that fans believe will be exciting. Especially after Weili’s last legendary performance inside of the cage.