Rose Namajunas Withdrew From UFC 249 Fight Due To Deaths In Family Related To Covid-19

Manager Announced That Namajunas Withdrew From UFC 249 As Several Family Members Passed Away Due To Global Virus

Yesterday news emerged that former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has been forced out of her UFC 249 bout against Jessica Andrade but the reason was unknown.

In a recent Instagram post, manager Brian Butler-Au revealed that Namajunas withdrew from UFC 249 due to deaths in the family related to coronavirus.

@rosenamajunas withdrew from UFC 249 due to 2 deaths in the family related to the Coronavirus. Her hopes are to return to the Octagon as soon as possible but for now we ask for people to respect their privacy during this time.

Thug Rose last fought back in May of 2019 where she dropped her strawweight title to Andrade. She started the fight strong however suffered a knockout in the second round via slam. Few months after Andrade defend her title against Zhang Weili but lost the title in the first round via TKO (knees and punches).

At this moment it’s unknown if UFC will look a new opponent for Andrade. Considering a current situation due to global virus and travel restrictions it seems difficult.

Stay tuned as story develops.

Middleeasy sends it heartfelt condolences to Rose Namajunas and her family during this tough time.