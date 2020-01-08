(Video) Zhang Weili Shows “First Day of Camp” for UFC 248

Zhang Weili Prepares for Joanna in Video for UFC 248

Zhang Weili took the MMA world by storm when she became the UFC strawweight champion. It only took Weili 4 fights to achieve the milestone. After shocking the casual audience with a KO over Jessica Andrade to become champion, Zhang is now in camp for her first title defense.

Zhang will be taking on a former dominate strawweight champion in Joanna Jędrzejczyk. The ladies are expected to headline UFC 248 on March 7th, in Las Vegas, Nevada. In preparation for the fight, Weili has already begun to train extensively.

Recently, a video surfaced on Youtube showcasing Zhang’s training. The video is entitled “First Day of Camp,” but features more than just training. Showing her strength, conditioning, and even efforts to learn English can all be seen in the video.

History of Zhang vs Joanna

Initially, Weili wasn’t really interesting in facing Joanna. Part of that could be due to the way that Joanna shunned Zhang out during her ascension.

Joanna turned down fighting Weili on three separate occasions in the past. It appears that in Joanna’s mind, Zhang was a notch or two below her path to re-capturing UFC gold once again. Now that Weili Zhang is a UFC champion, the very person that she turned down is the one that she has to face.

Luckily for Jędrzejczyk, Zhang is on a mission to prove that she is the best. Although she initially wanted to fight Rose Namajunas more.

UFC 248

Regardless of the past, the ladies are going to throw down on March 7th. For Weili, her plan is to finish Joanna as fast as she can to save her from damage. Furthermore, she believes that she will finish the fight inside of two rounds.

The training video was a light experience but that’s because it was the first day of camp. As the fight date approaches, expect more content to release. And, expect tougher training sessions shown with a better grasp of the English language.