UFC Auckland Results: Yan Xianonan dominates Karolina Kowalkiewicz in 30-26 UD

Yan Xiaonan dismantles Karolina Kowalkiewicz for three rounds in route to a 30-26 victory.

On the main card we have a fight in the women’s strawweight division between Yan Xiaonan (11-1-0, 1NC) and Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-5-0).

Round 1:

The first round begins and the fighters touch gloves. Yan Xiaonan opens up with several low kicks and lands a few straight shots up the middle. Karolina lands a good right hand but Yan counters with a nice combo. The two fighters exchange shots in the pocket and Karolina lands a knee out of the clinch.

Yan lands a big shot in the pocket

Yan continues to land big shots. Karolina counters with a spinning backfist but Yan lands a hard kick to the body. Karolina is able to get a body lock and clinch up against the fence. Yan is able to reverse this and get on top of Karolina. Yan begins lands small strikes from the top as Karolina tries to advance position. Yan allows Karolina to get up but instantly goes for a side kick. Karolina catches the kid and initiates the clinch against the fence. The two separate and Yan continues to land strikes as Karolina seems to have an eye injury. Karolina clinches up and Yan lands a hip toss to secure a takedown. Yan lands some strikes from the top, and then stands up kicking Karolina’s legs. Karolina is able to get up as the first round ends

10-8 Yan

The ref pauses before rounds for the doctor to check on Kowalkiwicz eye. The doctor says she is fit to continue

Round 2:

The second round starts and Yan lands a hard body kick. Karolina goes for a spinning back fist and Yan clinches up. The Woman separate and Yan continues to land strikes over the top.

Yan lands a big strike that cuts Karolina

Yan lands another body kick and begins teeing off on Karolina. Kowalkiewicz initiates the clinch against the fence and goes for a single leg takedown. Karolina continues to the takedown attempt but has no luck as Yan is able to reverse the clinch. Yan lands an elbow in the pocket and gets double under hooks against the fence. Yan throws Karolina to the canvas and the ref stands her up. Yan lands a big left hand and then another takedown. Karolina gets back up to her feet and lands a good right hand. Yan lands a few more strikes and then a big front kick to the body. Yan lands a powerful right hand as the second round comes to an end.

10-8 Yan

Round 3:

The final round starts and Yan lands a good body kick. Karolina goes for a front kick, which is caught and counter by Yan with a right hand.

Big body shot from Yan

Yan presses Karolina against the fence and starts landing strikes. The fighters return to the center of the cage and Yan lands a big kick. Karolina initiates the clinch and is instantly taken down. Karolina is able to get a hold of Yan’s leg and begins to attempt an ankle lock. The two fighters exchange small strikes as Karolina continues to go for the submission. Yan is able to break out of the grip, but Karolina still has her leg locked. Yan lands some strikes to the body and head from the top. Karolina lands an elbow from the body but Yan counters with strike. Karolina makes one more submission attempt, but Yan ends the fight in no trouble.

10-9 Yan

Official Result: Yan Xiaonan defeats Karolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision (30-26)

