Tyron Woodley got pummeled by Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas. And welterweight contender Colby Covington has been on a verbal tear since leaving American Top Team. Both Woodley and Covington have long of the most long-storied beefs in the UFC today. But unfortunately, the pair have never fought due to different reasons for both men. Now that Tyron is no longer in direct title contention, a fight against Colby makes sense. So much so, that Woodley says he has already been offered the fight against Covington and he also has accepted the bout.

History of Tyron vs Colby

Both Covington and Woodley have proposed the idea of fighting for so long. However, it never comes to fruition.vThey were allegedly open to the idea of headlining UFC 249 on April 18 after Khabib Nurmagomedov had to pull out of his lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson.

Woodley went on to state that he had agreed to a fight with his management revealing they were waiting on Covington. In the end, it wasn’t to be as Woodley later announced that Covington turned down a fight for the fifth time.

Woodley Speaks on Accepted Bout Against Colby Covington Fight Post UFC Vegas

Once again, Woodley is proposing that he’s been offered Covington and that he’s already accepted the bout agreement. Although Tyron didn’t specify if he accepted on paper on verbally, he spoke to ESPN MMA about the alleged fight.

“They offered me that fight (against Covington), I told them I’m in,” said Woodley.” I mean, I just don’t want to talk a lot about Colby because Colby is an actor, man. I know what he is doing and it makes sense and it’s kind of fun to watch. But, at the end of the day, Colby has turned me down five or six times. After losing two fights back-to-back it may be a time he may accept it because he may think I’m down and out. “That was the first thing they did. They wanted to see if I was alright then they offered me the fight against Colby. I told Malki [Kawa] to make sure you tell them today, yes. Don’t wait until tomorrow, tell them today yes. I got a contusion I have to deal and I can’t fight anyway for 45-60 days because of the cut.” “I’ve been icing six, seven times a day, ibuprofen, so I’ve been doing the right stuff. Fighting Colby right now is like fighting this race war. This brutality and just the unsettling climate of our culture. I’m just going to take it as that. So, they have offered me Colby and I once again have accepted and we will see what happen.”

Making the Fight Finally Happen

Who knows if the fight between Covington and Woodley will actually happen. As much as the pair detest each other, it seems like they always have a hurdle to jump over that prevents the fight from happening. Who knows, Covington may want a higher-ranked opponent after Tyron’s recent skid. But, if his hatred for Woodley is as strong as he proclaims, taking the fight would help settle his differences.