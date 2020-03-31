Colby Covington Proposes Idea of him vs Tyron Woodley on the White House Lawn

Colby Covington Wants to Face Woodley at the White House on the Lawn

Colby Covington is still running his jaw that he swears was not broken by Kamaru Usman at UFC 245. Anytime Colby is making headlines, he’s usually speaking ill about an ATT Teammate, or a fellow welterweight contender. More than likely, that person will be Tyron Woodley. This time is no different, as Covington has challenged Woodley to a fight at the White House on the lawn.

The back and forth between Covington and Woodley have come during a convenient time, although their beef is ongoing. With UFC 249 seemingly falling through, the organization will be counting on some of its biggest stars to deliver. Apparently, the UFC has been having a difficult time gathering enough fighters to put on a decent card. They might not have to look any further than Covington vs Woodley.

Earlier today, Woodley called Covington out once again to face him on April 18th, which is the date set for UFC 249. Since it’s rumored that Khabib is stuck in Russia, his opponent Tony Ferguson along with 249 is without a main event match.

Covington Proposes Woodley Matchup on White House Lawn

Once Colby saw the news, he responded with a proposition of his own. Facing Woodley at UFC 249 with a special location in mind.

The offer still stands @ufc. I’ll go full Teddy Roosevelt & beat the breaks off @TWooodley live from The @WhiteHouse lawn! Save sports and make it free on @ESPN for the people! Im in such a giving mood I’ll even arrange a tour of the oval office for Tyrone, since Obama never did. — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 30, 2020

Making the Fight

More than likely, the call is smoke and mirrors. Both competitors have tried to fight each other for months now. However, somehow the fight never happens. Maybe with the UFC in a state of desperation, they will finally let Woodley and Covington face each other once and for all.