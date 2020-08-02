Conor McGregor might be looking to fight Manny Pacquiao in a boxing fight. Rumors about a fight between the two men have been going rampant in the online MMA community. After knocking out Cowboy Cerrone earlier this year, McGregor’s return to action seemed inevitable and many thought we would see a more active fighter this year. However, with the recent announcement of Nurmagomedov vs Gaethje, the Irishman finds himself without a valuable option for a fight at the moment.

While he has been away from the octagon, McGregor still managed to remain a topic of interest in the MMA community via Twitter. He recently sent a tweet saying ”I accept”, before sending another one saying the same thing but in Filipino. Many hinted at a possible message for the legendary boxer Many Pacquiao.

I accept! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2020

tinatanggap ko — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 31, 2020

He also talked about facing Pacquiao in an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani earlier this year.

Conor McGregor has hinted at a possible boxing match against @MannyPacquiao before. (via @ArielHelwani) pic.twitter.com/5NZHuFBjgV — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) July 31, 2020

This is not the first time that rumors about a possible fight between the two men came out. During the push for the fight against Floyd Mayweather, McGregor had mentioned that Manny Pacquiao could be a possible replacement.

During the post-fight press conference, a reporter asked White about his opinion on McGregor’s tweets and a possible fight against Pacquiao, as the two are under the same management team. To which White responded laughing:

“I don’t care about any of that shit.”