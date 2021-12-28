Dana White Won’t Allow Nate Diaz Or Jorge Masvidal To Box ‘Goofball’ Jake Paul

Jake Paul’s campaign to fight more UFC stars won’t be ending anytime soon.

Paul Calls For UFC Stars

After boxing the brakes off of Ben Askren and ex-UFC Champion Tyron Woodley, Paul wants them all. His confidence would skyrocket to another high when he knocked out Woodley cold earlier this month. With the viral highlight, the influencer wants to add bigger names to his resume.

Some of which include the likes of Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman and even Conor McGregor. With all of them being under UFC contract, it doesn’t look like Paul’s dreams are gonna come true anytime soon.

White Sounds Off

‘The Problem Child’ doesn’t just have to worry about existing contracts getting in the way, he has another problem: Dana White. The UFC boss isn’t exactly on board with his plan to box more MMA fighters. He went on ‘The Fight with Teddy Atlas‘ to dive into this scenario.

“No.” White responded, when asked about Masvidal or Diaz potentially facing Paul. “When they’re out of contract, they might.” “You notice that he wants to fight f*cking everybody that’s not at his weight class. You know, guys that are older and all this bullsh*t.”

White’s Advice

So far, Paul has yet to face a real boxer in his run in the ring. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has faced two YouTubers (one as an amateur), a pro basketball player and two former UFC fighters. Let’s just say White hasn’t been all that impressed with his competition.

He has an alternative plan for Paul to take instead of boxing more people outside of the sport.

“Go find a boxer.” White continued. “Go hump somebody else’s leg, you goofball.”

Dana Wasn’t Done

Along with Paul’s controversies with his competition, comes rumors of him taking performance enhancing drugs. Paul has claimed he doesn’t have a history with it, but White thinks otherwise.

Dana White also didn’t forget what Jake Paul has said about him in the past. Last Halloween, Paul would dress up as the UFC boss, with white smears over his face which were insinuating that White does cocaine. White wouldn’t let this go without a response.

“I got a challenge for Jake Paul,” White added. “This guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”