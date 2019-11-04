Dana White Wants Jones vs Reyes Next: ‘It’s The Fight To Make’

Dana White Says Jon Jones Will Fight Dominick Reyes Next

There have been some questions as to who Jon Jones will face in his next fight. According to Dana White, it seems that he will be facing Dominick Reyes.

Jones has been looking for a fight since his UFC 239 bout against Thiago Santos. While not stated by White, at first, there was thought that it could be Jan Blachowicz. However, that did not end up coming to fruition. Then there was thought it could be a heavyweight match, but again to no avail.

Now it would appear that the wait is over. Speaking with TMZ recently, Dana White said that he knows who he wants the next fight for Jon Jones to be.

“The fight that makes sense for Jon Jones right now is Dominick Reyes. He just came off an impressive win over Weidman and a lot of people saw it. It pulled good ratings on TV. It’s the fight to make.”

As White alludes to, Reyes is fresh off a big win over Chris Weidman. Despite the fact that Corey Anderson is a top contender, also coming off a big win at UFC 244, Dana was not impressed. As a result, he chose to go with Reyes as the next contender for the 205lb crown.

While Dana White was able to say who the opponent is, that was all the detail he gave for Jones’ next fight. It is unclear when or where Jon Jones will face Dominick Reyes. However, with 2019 coming to a close, it seems likely that it will take place in the first quarter of 2020.