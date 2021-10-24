Dana White Won’t Allow Paulo Costa Any More Fights At 185, Costa Responds

You can say it’s been a tough week for Paulo Costa.

Although, the former UFC title challenger saved himself from a hard weight cut to 185lbs, Costa would take some heavy criticism and the weight that came with a main event loss to Marvin Vettori. The defeat would come after Costa negotiated through 2 different weight classes to get to 205lbs.

“Costa Can’t Make 185”

The mistakes made by ‘The Eraser’ this fight week will not be erased unfortunately. UFC boss Dana White isn’t going to make Costa pay any extra fines for his unprofessionalism. However, he isn’t going to reward his tactics. The ranked contender won’t be allowed to fight at his original home of 185lbs.

“He’s a light heavyweight,” White said of Costa at the post-fight presser. “He was in shape. It’s not like the guy showed up out of shape, or the guy has lost his mind and wasn’t training for this fight and just showed up and was overweight. He obviously trained. He can’t make ’85. It just goes to show you that he cannot make 185 pounds. We absolutely tell you where to fight when this happens. He’s going to have to fight at 205. “He had to give up 20 percent of [his fight purse]. So I think that’s punishment enough, plus you guys [the media] beat him up pretty good this week too, and deservedly.”

White was unaware of the weight problems until Costa revealed them last Wednesday. With Costa tipping the scales on 220lbs on fight day, White is convinced Costa was in the wrong weight class all along.

Costa Disagrees

Straight after going the distance with Vettori, Costa would reveal a left bicep injury suffered in camp was why he pushed for the fight to be 20lbs heavier than what was originally on the contract. Costa doesn’t want this injury to cost him.

“I could fight 205 but I could fight 185 as well. “Costa replied to White’s criticism. “So, I think it’s better to me to come back to my weight, to 185, look for the belt, and after that move [up a division],” I can fight 205 anytime, but if I can make 185, why not?”

Should Paulo Costa be allowed another fight at 185?