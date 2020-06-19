The UFC is back in action this weekend, with UFC on ESPN 11. This is the full results of Friday’s early morning weigh ins before the event goes down in Saturday.

UFC on ESPN 11 features a main event clash in the heavyweight division, between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov. This is a contest to see who can maintain their status as a top heavyweight contender. As for the co-main event, it pits Shane Burgos and Josh Emmett together in a bout to determine who is moving forward in the stacked featherweight division. Some other exciting fights on the card include Clay Guida taking on Bobby Green, and Roxanne Modafferi vs Lauren Murphy.

Before the fighters compete at the UFC Apex Center on Saturday, they took to the scales Friday morning, for the early weigh ins. 23 of the 24 fighters successfully made the mark, which was a pleasant contrast to last weekend’s event. The only exception was Frank Camacho, who was 2lb over the 156lb lightweight limit.

UFC on ESPN 11 Complete Weigh In Results

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Curtis Blaydes (261lb) vs Alexander Volkov (247lb)

Shane Burgos (146lb) vs Josh Emmett (146lb)

Raquel Pennington (136lb) vs Marion Reneau (136lb)

Lyman Good (170.5lb) vs Belal Muhammad (170.5lb)

Jim Miller (159.5lb) vs Roosevelt Roberts (160lb)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 5pm EST/2pm PST)

Bobby Green (155.5lb) vs Clay Guida (154.5lb)

Tecia Torres (116lb) vs Brianna Van Buren (115lb)

Marc-Andre Barriault (185.5lb) vs Oskar Piechota (185.5lb)

Cortney Casey (123.5lb) vs Gillian Robertson (125.5lb)

Frank Camacho ( 158lb ) vs Justin Jaynes (156lb)

vs Justin Jaynes (156lb) Roxanne Modafferi (125.5lb) vs Lauren Murphy (125.5lb)

Austin Hubbard (156lb) vs Max Rohskopf (155lb)

Highlights From The UFC on ESPN 11 Weigh Ins