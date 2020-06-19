It is easy to forget that Nate Diaz suffered his first UFC defeat at the hands of Clay Guida. However “The Carpenter” has not forgotten, and would like to run it back with his former foe.

Take your mind back to the year 2009, particularly UFC 94, in January. This event features a lightweight bout between Guida and Diaz, that wound up being a back and forth affair. In the end, Clay would walk away with the split decision victory, handing Diaz his first loss under the promotion.

Following that, both men had similar career trajectories for a while, having ups and downs and fighting some big names along the way. However, where Guida would falter in later years, Diaz would thrive. Back-to-back fights with Conor McGregor propelled Nate into a higher level of popularity, ultimately leading to a BMF title fight earlier this year.

Clay Guida Wants A Rematch

Despite the fact Diaz has recently been fighting at welterweight, Clay Guida wants to fight him again. Speaking at the UFC on ESPN 11 virtual media day, he called for a rematch with his former foe. Moreover Clay accused the UFC of protecting him, even though Nate has lost two of his last three fights.

“Some fights I’d love to have in the future, I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again. I’ll never back down from this one. Nate Diaz has got it coming to him someday. I beat his a– once, I’ll beat his a– again. If he ever toes the line and they stop protecting him, you know my number, Nate. So, don’t be scared, homie. You know where we’re at, buddy.”

Clay Guida and Nate Diaz have had their altercations since their fight over a decade ago. That being said, it seems they are in rather different places in their career. Regardless, he still has to get through Bobby Green this weekend before he can think of his next fight.