Walt Harris Released Instagram Statement Following Aniah Blanchard’s Death

Walt Harris: “This Pain Is Unbearable, I Love You Baby Girl Forever And Ever”

Aniah Blanchard, Walt Harris’ stepdaughter, went missing on October 23, 2019. Walt was even asking for help finding his baby girl, Dana White and Ali Abdelaziz offered money rewards, but unfortunately, her remains were discovered. Tragic news has rocked the MMA world.

UFC heavyweight Octagon warrior released a heartbreaking statement on his Instagram profile following the tragic loss of his lovely baby girl.

“My sweet baby girl… I just wanna thank you for helping me change my life for the better… For teaching me how to be a man and a better father! For being my biggest fan win, lose, or draw! For always knowing what to say to put a smile on my face and lift me up when I was down and wanted to give up. You light up my world I’m so many ways. “

The second part of Walt’s statement sounds even more heartbreaking.

“This pain is unbearable… I know you want me to be strong but it so hard baby it so hard. I’m gonna find away I promise you I will. Right now nothing makes sense and I’m so lost. I just want you back. I hope I made you proud… I’m gonna keep going daddy just needs time. I love you so much. Look after us like you always did. We need you now more than ever. My lil mighty mighty tiger is a angel now. I love you baby girl forever and ever!”

MiddleEasy wishes all the best to Walt Harris and sincerely hopes he’ll recover as soon as possible.