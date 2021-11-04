Vicente Luque Revealed As Back-Up Fighter For Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 At UFC 268

In a sport full of injuries and unfortunate circumstances, it is better to be safe than sorry.

The Slate

The main event of UFC 268 is still intact for now. Kamaru Usman will look to defend his title against top contender and unrivaled rival Colby Covington. Covington not only looks to finally win undisputed gold but to gain his desired redemption in the rematch.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in New York City, inside the world-famous Madison Squared Garden. While the headliner remains to be on track for Saturday, the UFC has taken precautions in the lead-up to the grudge match.

Just In Case

It was revealed today there is a third fighter in the mix of welterweights, who will be silently waiting for an opportunity, should it arrive.

UFC 268’s main event back-up would be no other than ‘The Silent Assassin’ himself, Vicente Luque. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto would be the first to report the news.

Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) will weigh-in on Friday in Manhattan as a backup to the welterweight title fight on UFC 268, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) and the UFC. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 3, 2021

Should Colby Covington or the champ Kamaru Usman not be able to fight, Luque will step in to face the available foe. Luque will look test his luck as he awaits a potential title shot. In the meantime, he will spend his time in the ‘Big Apple’ dieting and will also weigh in on Friday morning.

Luque has won his last four fights, including notable wins against Michael Chiesa and Tyron Woodley.

Leon Edwards was originally offered the opportunity to serve as a back-up, but reportedly turned it down to focus on his fight against Jorge Masvidal.

The Implication

Many back-up fighters for UFC title fights have been given title shots after doing their duties. Some examples include Glover Teixeira and Kamaru Usman who got their title opportunities months after showing up to the scales.

Jiri Prochazka will likely join the club of back-up fighters to receive title shots as he is teased to fight Glover Teixeira next. Vicente Luque could very well be given the winner of Usman-Covington if it goes down.