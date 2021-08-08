 Skip to Content

Vicente Luque Taps Michael Chiesa With D’Arce Choke – UFC 265 Results (Highlights)

Luque made it four wins in a row as he battled adversity to submit Chiesa in the first round of their welterweight contest.

A welterweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque is taking place now (Saturday, August 7, 2021) at UFC 265.

Round 1

An early feeling out process but Luque is the one advancing forward. Luque lands a big leg kick. Chiesa lands a left and gets out of the way real quick. Luque connects with another leg kick. Chiesa lands a nice left hand. Luque drops Chiesa with a right but it might have been a slip. Chiesa goes for the takedown and gets it with ease. Chiesa takes his back and tries to get the submission but Luque fights out of it. Luque now reverses and sinks the D’arce which leads to Chiesa tapping!

Official result: Vicente Luque defeats Michael Chiesa via D’arce submission (R1, 3:25).

Check out the highlights below:

