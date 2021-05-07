Kamaru Usman: Jake Paul Dangerously Close To Taking Me To ‘That Violent Place’

Kamaru Usman has a big problem with Jake Paul now.

The pair have been going back-and-forth on social media following Usman’s second-round knockout victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 last month.

The welterweight champion was seemingly open to fighting Paul and teaching him a lesson but decided against it which prompted the former to respond.

However, Usman did not appreciate Paul posting an image of his daughter at all.

“I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way.”

Usman: It Could Be A Problem On Sight

In fact, Paul’s tweet could have just made things personal with Usman.

When discussing who other than Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington could take him to that violent place as a fighter, Usman made a reference to Paul.

“He’s starting to think he’s a fighter, and that’s the state we’re in,” Usman told ESPN. “YouTube fighters picking fights with actual fighters. It’s a no-lose situation for them because if they go in there and get beat up, they still make a lot of money. “That kid is dangerously close to taking me to that violent place. He has no business mentioning my name in his mouth but he’s doing that. And now he’s putting pictures of me and my family out, so it’s starting to slowly shift to that dangerous place where it could be a problem wherever I see him.”

However, Usman didn’t rule out a fight anymore. He even believes UFC president Dana White would be on board with it if it made sense on all fronts.

“It’s a lot about presentation,” Usman added while laughing when asked if White would make this fight. “I think with the right presentation and if it makes sense — at the end of the day, Dana is not the best promoter in the game for no reason. He knows what he’s doing and if it makes sense for him, it’s one of those conversations we might have. “If it makes dollars, sometimes it makes sense. Who knows? We’ll have to have that talk.”

You can watch the full interview below: