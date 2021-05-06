Kamaru Usman Warns Jake Paul: “I Can Change Your Life in the Worst Way”

It’s unfortunate, but back-and-forth jabs between Kamaru Usman and Jake Paul are being thrown towards one another on social media. At the height of Usman’s elite MMA career, he’s made it clear that he would step into the boxing ring to fight Jake Paul. Of course, Paul has entertained the idea of boxing Usman and accepted Kamaru’s challenge. Since then, Usman has responded to Jake getting their verbal bout agreement.

Jake Paul’s Fighting Chronicles

Even UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman can’t resist the idea of boxing against Jake Paul. Although UFC President Dana White said that he wants his fighters far away from Paul, both Usman and Paul have said they would fight each other.

Video footage showed former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who disagreed with Paul and his training partner J’Leon Love backstage. After the confrontation was made public, Cormier, who was invested in the night of fights, chimed in and offered his viewpoint of the video.

Jake responded, implying that he would not only fight Cormier, but he would defeat him. Instead of Cormier fighting Paul, Usman was generous enough to pressure Cormier and fight Paul himself.

Kamaru Usman and Jake Paul Exchange on Social Media

Paul quickly accepted Usman’s challenge. However, he believes that once he said yes, Karmaru slowed down talks of the fight happening, indicating that he didn’t want to fight.

So let’s get this straight: 1. Usman calls me out to fight on TMZ sports interview 2. I quickly accept the challenge to fight and will give him biggest pay day of career ($10m+) 3. Usman then backs out of fight because I’m “a Disney kid” 4. Usman visits Disney world pic.twitter.com/CkUBZ5aVYM — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 28, 2021

Usman Responds

After the post, Usman responded in the way he usually does. He reminded Paul that he doesn’t play games and that when he fights, he changes the lives of his opponents.

“I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way,” said Usman.

I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way. https://t.co/Zch2xlDA9b — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 5, 2021

Do fans believe the fight between Usman and Paul will ever come to fruition? If so, does it garner the interests of fight fans around the globe?