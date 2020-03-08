UFC 248 Post Fight Press Conference (video)

UFC 248 Post Fight Press Conference

UFC 248 is over, as both Weili Zhang and Israel Adesanya have defended their belts. Zhang took a split decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk in not only a potential fight of the year, but maybe the greatest women’s UFC fight of all time. “The Stylebender” was able to secure a unanimous decision victory in a much slower fight over Yoel Romero.

In the post-fight presser, you can see all the best reactions and recap of what happened inside the octagon. Moreover, fighters will answer to media’s questions and you will find out the names of the winners who took home bonuses.

Watch the post-fight press conference below.