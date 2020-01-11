UFC Joins Parent Company Endeavor For $250,000 Donation To Australia Wildlife Disaster Relief

UFC, Endeavor show support amid Australia’s current wildfire crisis.

Wildfires are a catastrophic occurrence especially with everyone and everything which is affected during the hot, dry months. Well, Australia is really feeling the effects and so much so that the country has been and still is receiving a lot of support during this dire event.

So, the UFC and its parent company Endeavor pledged $250,000 to the Australia Wildlife Disaster Relief to support the restoration efforts which are urgently needed.

According to reports, several million acres have been burned down, while an estimated 30 million people were killed, and several hundred million animal habitats were harmed from the devastating fires.

UFC President Dana White took to Twitter with the following statement about the support efforts…

“To support recovery efforts, UFC is joining Endeavor and its partner companies in making a $250,000 donation to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. The people of Australia are facing a long battle to overcome these fires and rebuild their lives, and they need our help.” The post read, “The UFC family sends its love and support to all those affected by the devastating bushfire crisis in Australia. Join us in supporting relief efforts ➡️ http://redcross.org.au/ufc”.

But lots of people have donated from all over and this disheartening situation fueled Facebook’s biggest fundraiser ever with over 34 million dollars raised according to Forbes.

But the biggest support effort was a whopping $48 million from Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest’s Minderoo Foundation. And many celebrities made donations as well including Leonardo DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance environmental organization with $3 million, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth ($1 million), Kylie Jenner ($1 million) Elton John ($1 million), Pink ($500,000), Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban ($500,000) plus many more.

The record-setting UFC 243 took place in Melbourne, Australia back in October 2019 and the organization has hosted several events in the country; which no doubt compelled the generosity.

We truly feel for those suffering from the wildfires and hope for the best supportive efforts for the country of Australia.