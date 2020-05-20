Dana White Says May 30 Show Will Take Place At UFC Apex In Las Vegas

White: May 30 Show In Vegas Is ‘A Go’

It looks like the UFC will be hosting its first show in Las Vegas during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The promotion returned to action with three events in Jacksonville, Florida, earlier this month and is set to resume again with a May 30 show.

UFC president Dana White was hoping to have that card take place in the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. However, there was no confirmation given that the state of Nevada hasn’t announced that professional sports can resume. Until now, apparently.

White told the Review-Journal early Wednesday that he has been given the green light to hold an event at the Apex facility. There will be no fans in attendance as expected.

“We are a go on the 30th,” White said via text message.

White’s words should be taken with a pinch of salt as at the time of writing, neither the Nevada State Athletic Commission nor governor Steve Sisolak has provided an update on whether sports can resume.

However, the UFC head honcho likely got first-hand information from them if he is willing to disclose that information.

“It makes more sense with what’s going on for us to be doing the events at our own arena,” White said earlier this month of hosting events at the Apex facility. “It will be a lot safer for my employees, the fighters, everyone. I hope to have fights there this month.” A welterweight bout between former champion Tyron Woodley and rising contender Gilbert Burns is expected to headline the May 30 show. They've sounded off on social media; now they meet in the main event on May 30. (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/QbJ1VH4qhH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 19, 2020