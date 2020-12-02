Earlier in the month, UFC President Dana White claimed that Conor McGregor would have a massive UFC return. He hinted that parties, concerts, and other festivities would occur similar to the fanfare of International Fight Week. Now, reports are swirling that the UFC will kick off their 2021 campaign of fights at their world-famous Fight Island location.

UFC on Fight Island

Sources confirmed to MMA Journalist Cole Shelton that the January 16th fight card, as well as UFC 257, will take place on Fight Island. This is due to contracts that have been handed out to fighters who have Fight Island listed as the fight location.

Dana White on Plans Surrounding Conor McGregor Return

Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23rd. As more details of the card emerge, all signs are pointing to the fight taking place on Fight Island. Dana White recently spoke about the return of McGregor. During the conversation, he revealed that the UFC has big plans for Conor’s return.

Fans can expect concerts, pool parties, and a host of other fun events that would make the card one of the most memorable fight nights of all time.

“I’m looking to make it International Fight Week,” White said. “The new Etihad Arena will be open, and that thing was designed with us in mind. Concerts, pool parties, all kinds of cool stuff. And, yes, I hope to bring fans back. So imagine this, all the stuff that went on, all the things that people have seen all over the world with Fight Island, now you’ll finally get the opportunity to come there and be a part of it … That’s what I’m shooting for.”

A Memorable Weekend

So far, two cards have been confirmed for Fight Island in January. At this time, there is no information available if there will be a third. However, if the UFC plans to replicate the feeling of International Fight Week, expect the promotion to make the stay memorable with at least three fight cards.