UFC Books 7 New Matchups Including The Returns Of Holly Holm, Alex Gustafsson

Holly Holm is back!

Holm Is Home

The former UFC Bantamweight Champion will be returning to action for the first time since 2020. She last outclassed Irene Aldana in a main event outing almost a year and a half ago.

It looks like Holm will be headlining yet again, this time against #5 ranked Ketlen Vieira. The two are targeted to fight at a UFC event on May 21st, according to Ariel Helwani. The main event bout will go down in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gustafsson Is Also Back

That’s not all. There’s plenty of more matchups that were announced just recently.

One of which is the comeback of former 3x title challenger, Alexander Gustafsson. But there’s a catch for his return… he’s moving back to the heavyweight division. He will face Ben Rothwell on May 21st, under Holm vs. Vieira.

The bout was first reported by Frontkick Online.

But Wait, There’s More!

Don’t go just yet, these are just two of the many fights broken in the news today. The UFC matchmakers have been working extra hard to put together some great fights.

Here is a look at all of the other fights that have been confirmed by multiple sources:

Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen – UFC Vegas 47 (Marcel Dorff)

Albert Duraev vs. Anthony Hernandez – UFC 273 (MMA Junkie)

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima – UFC 274 (BJ Penn)

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara – UFC 274 (MMA Fighting)

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres – May 14 (ESPN)