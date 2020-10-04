This card ends here in Abu Dhabi with a high-level fight in the bantamweight division. In the main event of the evening, former champion Holly Holm looks to find her way back to the title she once held. But the skilled and devastating Irene Aldana could very well put a halt to her plans.

Round 1

Holm comes out southpaw and takes the center of the cage, she looks to pressure early. Both fighters feint a lot and seize each other up. Holm lands a left hand as Aldana tries to get inside. Side kick lands for Holm. Holm ends a combination with a leg kick. Holm lands a right hand but gets countered. High kick blocked by Aldana. Another side kick lands for Holm. Holm attempts a takedown but Aldana shows great takedown defense. Holm ends up with the dominant position in the clinch. Holm gets a takedown along the fence as the round ends.

10-9 Holm

Round 2

Leg kick lands for Aldana. Holm lands a right hand, side kick is caught by Aldana. Holm keeps circling around the fence and feint. She lands a leg kick and backs away. Holm gets a takedown. Aldana uses the butterfly hooks to get up and she starts firing right away. Big left hand lands for Holm, she throws a combination and catches Aldana with a right hand. Aldana lands a right hand as the round ends.

10-9 Holm

Round 3

Leg kick lands for Aldana. High kick caught by Aldana. Aldana lands a right hand and keeps pressuring Holm. Left hook lands for Aldana. Hom gets a takedown keeps Aldana on the ground with a body lock. Body shots from Holm on the ground. Holm gets the full mount position and she lands some big ground and pound. Holm maintains the position and lands again. Aldana gets back up and looks to strike. Takedown attempt stopped by Aldana. Side kick to the body lands for Holm.

10-9 Holm

Round 4

Nice left hook lands for Holm. Aldana keeps chasing Holm around the cage. Body kick lands for Holm, followed by a side kick. Another side kick lands for holm. Holm lands a leg kick. Takedown attempts stuffed by Aldana. Holm keeps working for the takedown and she gets it. Aldana gets back to her feet. Nice combination from Holm as Aldana tries to break the distance. Takedown attempt stopped by Aldana. Holm lands a combination and a side kick as the round ends.

10-9 Holm

Round 5

Jab lands for Holm right away. Straight right hand lands for Aldana. Body kick lands for Aldana. Side kick lands for Holm. Holm lands a combination. Aldana lands to the body. One-two lands for Holm. Left hook lands for Holm. Holm gets yet another takedown. Aldana tries to push her off and she eats a kick to the face as she gets back to her feet. Side kick to the face for Holm. She enters a clinch as the proud ends and lands a combination. End of the round.

10-9 Holm

Official results: Holly Holm defeats Irene Aldana by unanimous decision (50-45,50-44,50-45).

Check the highlights below:

👊 @HollyHolm with the late round blitz to cap off another stellar performance.#UFCFightIsland4 pic.twitter.com/OspQQDn5O7 — UFC (@ufc) October 4, 2020

v