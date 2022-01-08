Alexander Gustafsson Believes Khamzat Chimaev Can Sleep Kamaru Usman With His Power

Alexander Gustafsson believes a fight between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev would have a foregone conclusion.

Chimaev has enjoyed a meteoric rise since debuting for the promotion last year and despite only being 4-0 with the UFC since, he could be one win away from potentially challenging Usman for the welterweight title.

Should that happen, his training partner in Gustafsson believes the fight would end one way — with Usman going to sleep from Chimaev’s power.

“I think he would put Kamaru Usman to sleep, honestly,” Gustafsson said in an interview with ESPN MMA (via Pundit Arena). “I think he just touches his chin and it’s a big chance that Kamaru Usman goes to sleep.”

But that’s not to say “The Mauler” doesn’t respect Usman.

“I like Kamaru Usman. He’s a great champ and he’s been breaking records,” he added. “It’s a pleasure to see him fight because he’s very good technically. I love his jab and his wrestling and you know, you can see that he’s on top but I can’t see him taking Khamzat’s punches, I can’t see him taking his combinations. “When it comes to the wrestling part, it would also be a pleasure to see because it would probably be one of the biggest fights in the history of the UFC when it comes to that part, you know, to see the technical side of the fight.”

Alexander Gustafsson: Khamzat Chimaev Is Special

Of course, for some skeptics, Chimaev is yet to convince them.

After all, he is yet to compete in a third round or even be booked in a five-round fight. Not to mention, he is yet to truly face an elite fighter in either the welterweight or middleweight division or be tested at all.

While he could very well be overhyped, the eye test, however, says otherwise. And as far as Gustafsson is concerned, “Borz” is something special given the number of fighters he has trained with in the past.

“It is crazy when you say it because Kamaru Usman is, pound-for-pound, the best guy out there right now and I love the guy but it’s just that I’ve been sparring with so many guys in so many levels,” Gustafsson explained. “In heavyweight, in light heavyweight, middleweight, welterweight but this guy just puts guys away on the mats in the training sessions. “I’ve been taking punches from heavyweights and this guy hits with too much precision, too much power, too much explosiveness.”

We may find out soon enough.

You can watch the full interview below: