UFC 264 Weigh-Ins: Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor Make Weight For Massive Trilogy

This weekend MMA is back in Las Vegas with a massive rubber match in the lightweight division. Here are the complete results for UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3.

Poirier vs McGregor 3 needs no real introduction, as it is one of the most highly anticipated trilogies in MMA history. After Dustin avenged his 2014 loss to the Irishman with a second round TKO in January, the two will settle the score about six months later.

In the co-main event, we see a largely overlooked welterweight bout of huge importance, as Gilbert Burns looks to rebound from his title loss with a win over Stephen Thompson. This is just one of the many exciting contests to take place on this massive night of fights.

UFC 264 Weigh In Results

As always, before the fighters compete at UFC 264, they must first beat the scales and make weight. The 26 fighters competing on Saturday took to the scales, as well as main event backup Rafael Dos Anjos.

Despite remarks from Conor McGregor over his appearance at the pre-fight presser, Dustin Poirier was first to the scales, making the lightweight limit with no issue. Conor McGregor also made the weight with no problem.

There will be a ceremonial weigh-in this evening, with fighters set to face off one final time before UFC 264. Fans will be allowed to attend this event, as well as the sold out fight card tomorrow night.

Irene Aldana came in 3.5lb heavy for her main card bout with Yana Kunitskaya. She will be fined 30% of her purse, but the fight will continue on anyway.

Below are the complete results of the UFC 264 weigh-ins:

Main Card (PPV 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Dustin Poirier (156lb) vs Conor McGregor (156lb)

Gilbert Burns (170.5lb) vs Stephen Thompson (170.5lb)

Tai Tuivasa (263lb) vs Greg Hardy (264.5lb)

Irene Aldana (139.5lb) vs Yana Kunitskaya (134.5lb)

Sean O'Malley (135.5lb) vs Kris Moutinho (135lb)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Carlos Condit (171lb) vs Max Griffin (170.5lb)

Niko Price (169.5lb) vs Michel Pereira (170.5lb)

Ryan Hall (145lb) vs Ilia Topuria (145.5lb)

Trevin Giles (185.5lb) vs Dricus Du Plessis (185.5lb)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass 6:15pm EST/3:15pm PST)

Jennifer Maia (125.5lb) vs Jessica Eye (125.5lb)

Omari Akhmedov (185.5lb) vs Brad Tavares (184.5lb)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5lb) vs Jerome Rivera (125.5lb)

Hu Yaozong (185.5lb) vs Alen Amedovski (186lb)

Rafael Dos Anjos weighed in as a back-up for the main event, at 156lb.

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs