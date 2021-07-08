Gilbert Burns Would Fight Nate Diaz, Although He’s Not Chasing: ” Easy money for sure fighting Nate.”

Nate Diaz may be one of the more popular fighters on the UFC roster, but it’s still not enough to entice Gilbert Burns. When asked about a potential fight against Diaz, Bruns responded by saying the fight would be easy money.

Gilbert Burns on Fighting Nate Diaz

Burns is scheduled to face Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson during UFC 264’s co-main event. However, before fielding questions about Wonderboy, Gilbert was asked about the state of the welterweight division. Additionally, Burns was asked about a potential matchup against Stockton, California native Nate Diaz.

“For sure,” said Burns in regards to fighting Nate. “(It would be) an easy fight. Easy money for sure fighting Nate. Any day of the week. (Nate) is not in my plans right now. I don’t think he deserves to fight me right now.” I’m number two in the world right now,” he continued. But he’s a big fight and he brings a lot of eyes and a lot of fans. Why not?”

As he continued to talk, Burns explained why Diaz doesn’t necessarily deserve to fight him even though he has the ability to draw a huge crowd with his name.

“He’s coming off of two losses. There’s not much he can say about it (deserving to fight Burns.) I try to keep respect to all these OG guys in the UFC but at the end of the day, these guys have so many losses that I would fight them for sure, but I’m not chasing that fight.”

Staying on Track

In Diaz’s previous matchup against Edwards, Burns found himself pulling for Leon to get the victory. Alongside Edwards, Burns could throw his name into the championship title mix once again if he were to defeat Thompson.

At this point in his career, facing Diaz would be a step away from his ultimate goal of becoming a champion. However, if the sum of money is large enough, there’s no telling what a prizefighter would do.