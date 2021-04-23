UFC 261 Weigh-Ins: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2, Other Title Fights Set

This weekend sees not one, not two, but a stunning three title fights sitting at the top of the card. Here are the weigh-in results for UFC 261: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2.

The UFC back in action this weekend with a stacked main card that culminates in a welterweight title rematch between bitter rivals Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. However that is not the only thing worth being excited about, as this main event is going to witnessed by 15,000 live fans, for the first time in over a year.

Aside from the banger of a main event, there is a co-main event title fight between Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas worth being excited for. As if this was not enough, there is a third championship bout to look forward to, as flyweight queen Valentina Shekchenvo squares up against Jessica Andrade.

UFC 261 Weigh-In Results

For the first time in a while, UFC 261 will also play host to a ceremonial weigh-in event, which also be attended by fans. However before that can happen, there must first be the official weigh-ins, which took place Friday morning.

With thirteen fights going down on Saturday night, 26 athletes had to take the scales and make their respective marks. All three championship bouts are official, with each of the six fighters making their respective marks.

These are the results from the UFC 261 early weigh-ins:

Main Card (PPV, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Kamaru Usman (169.5lb) vs Jorge Masvidal (170lb)

Zhang Weili (114.5lb) vs Rose Namajunas (114.5lb)

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5lb) vs Jessica Andrade (124.5lb)

Uriah Hall (185lb) vs Chris Weidman (186lb)

Anthony Smith (206lb) vs Jim Crute (205.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Alex Oliveira (171lb) vs Randy Brown (171lb)

Dwight Grant (170lb) vs Stefan Sekulic (lb)

Karl Roberson (185lb) vs Brendan Allen (186lb)

Patrick Sabatini (146lb) vs Tristan Connelly (146lb)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass 5:45pm EST/2:45pm PST)

Danaa Batgerel (136lb) vs Kevin Natividad (135.5lb)

Kazula Vargas (155lb) vs Rong Zhu (156lb)

Qileng Aori (126lb) vs Jeffrey Molina (126lb)

Na Liang (116lb) vs Ariane Carnelossi (115lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

