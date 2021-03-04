UFC 259 Cold Open Will Hype You Up As Israel Adesanya Chases Destiny

This weekend’s UFC 259 event is trending to be one of the biggest cards of the year. Ahead of the card, the promotion dropped the cold open video package for the PPV event, and it is sure to give you chills.

The UFC is back in the Apex Center this weekend, with a massively stacked card. Top to bottom, there are several excellent fights that are primed to deliver fireworks, with a staggering three titles fights atop the bill.

Amanda Nunes looks to defend her featherweight strap against Megan Anderson, while Petr Yan faces Aljamain Sterling for bantamweight gold. Of course, the main event is the highly anticipated champ-champ bout with Israel Adesanya moving up to 205lb in an attempt to capture a second title from Jan Blachowicz.

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1367114538114379777?s=20

UFC 259 Has A Sick Cold Open

While there are still a couple more days until UFC 259 goes down, the promotion did release the cold open for the event. UFC President Dana White posted the video his Twitter, narrated by Ron Pearlman.

In this instance, the story centers on Israel Adesanya’s attempt to follow destiny and win a second title. However it also does a good job putting focus on the other two titles fights as well, and it is sure to get you pumped for the fights.

BOOOOOOOM!!!!!! HOLY SHIT i can't wait pic.twitter.com/MRTalcxoH0 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 4, 2021

All in all, it seems like the UFC did a great job capturing the intensity of the moment, ahead of this marquee card. There is a ton of hype around Adesanya, and if he is successful in this massive test, it will serve him well moving forward.

That is all without mentioning the other two title fights that promise to be exciting, as well as the rest of the loaded card. This truly looks ready to be an event worth remembering.

Which UFC 259 fight are you looking forward to the most?