Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson Officially Rebooked For March 6th

Fans have been waiting to see when the canceled title fight between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson would be rescheduled. Now it seems we will be seeing it towards the end of the first quarter of 2021.

The last PPV event of 2020 ended up being headlined by Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno, but UFC 256 was originally supposed to have three other title fights on it at various times. One of these was for the women’s featherweight strap, between Nunes and Anderson. However the Champ-Champ was forced out of the bout on short notice after sustaining an injury, which ultimately led to the flyweight champ to headlining his second consultive PPV event.

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson Set For March

After this bout was canned, fans were wondering when Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson would finally square up. That wait is over, as according to reports, the bout for the UFC featherweight title will now be taking place on March 6th. This lines up with UFC 259, and would be the last PPV event of the first quarter in 2021.

The featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson has been rebooked for March 6, UFC officials told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/uhNHbZifHd — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 21, 2020

Now with the current situation in the world being so unstable, there is no telling where Nunes vs Anderson will take place. In fact, there is a decent chance of this bout being changed again, before March rolls around. Now more than ever it seems that fight bookings are closer to wishful thinking than they are officially scheduled.

Nevertheless, when Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson do face off, it will surely be a fun fight. Amanda has been as dominant as ever lately, but has not fought since beating Felicia Spencer and becoming a mother. Anderson on the other hand, is riding a two-fight win streak and is hopeful to get the big upset against the champ.