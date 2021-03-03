(Video) Israel Adesanya Appears on UFC 259 Embedded: “We can drink some (wine) before the fight like Costa”

UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is already poking fun at Paulo Costa and his wine comments. Last week, Costa spoke to fans and admitted to drinking wine before his championship fight with Adesanya at UFC 253. Now, Adesanya has retaliated to the comments with a joke on the latest installment of the UFC’s Embedded series.

Costa’s Comments

Costa shocked fans and fighters after admitting to being drunk while fighting Adesanya. Of course, fans weren’t taking it easy once they received the news from Paulo. Since the loss, Costa’s reputation has seemingly shifted from a monster specimen to a master excuse maker. Nonetheless, he shared his pre-UFC 253 experience via his Youtube channel.

“I was kind of drunk [when] I fought, maybe, on a hangover,” Costa said in Portuguese. “I couldn’t sleep because of the [leg] cramps. Keep in mind that the fight happens at 9 a.m. [local time], we have to wake up at 5 to get ready, stretch, wrap the hands. The UFC told us to wake up at 5 in the morning to go to the arena to fight. I hadn’t slept until 2:30.”

Whether drunk or not, Costa was finished by Adesanya in the second round of their fight. Now that it’s over, Adesanya will focus his attention on becoming a double champion when he faces Jan Błachowicz at UFC 259. But, before Izzy goes into war, he still took the time to poke fun at Costa’s ridiculous drunken claims.

Adesanya Mocks Wine Drunk Comments

Leading up to the fight, Adesanya appeared on an episode of Embedded. During the feature, he made subtly poked fun at Costa and his claims.

“We can drink some before the fight like Costa,” said Adesanya jokingly. “I can’t sleep! Oh no! I know the Drunken Fist!”

Błachowicz appeared focused and ready during his portion of the Embedded program. So, expect a sober Polish warrior when fight night comes around.