UFC 254 Pay-Per-View (PPV) will take place this Sat. afternoon (Oct. 24, 2020) from inside Flash Forum on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. The mean headliner features a lightweight title fight where division’s reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his title against the interim champion Justin Gaethje.

Meanwhile, in the co-headling act, former interim middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will collide against Jared Cannonier.

All fighters must make weights and prove themselves worthy of fighting this Saturday.

Check out below UFC 254 official weigh-in results:

Main Card (At 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155)-for lightweight title

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Jared Cannonier (185)

Alexander Volkov (265) vs. Walt Harris (254)

Jacob Malkoun (186) vs. Phil Hawes (186)

Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Liliya Shakirova (126)

Magomed Ankalaev (205.5) vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card (At 12 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN2)

Stefan Struve (265) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)

Nathaniel Wood (140) vs. Casey Kenney (140)

Alex Oliveira (173*) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

Da Un Jung (206) vs. Sam Alvey (206)

Preliminary Card (At 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Liana Jojua (126) vs. Miranda Maverick (126)

Joel Alvarez (159.5*) vs. Alexander Yakovlev (155.5)

* indicates fighter missed weight–

Backup Fighters:

Backup fighter- Michael Chandler (155) – Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje

Backup fighter- Sergey Morozov (139.5) – Kenney vs. Wood

Backup fighter -Isi Fitikefu (203.5) – for Ankalaev vs. Cutelaba

