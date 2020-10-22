Nobody is as transparent as Justin Gaethje when it comes to self-evaluation within the sport of MMA. Ask Justin, and he’ll tell you his thoughts, emotions, and uncut analysis. With a kill or be killed attitude, there’s a reason why Gaethje is a fan favorite. When it comes to Gaethje and his matchup against Khabib, his plan is to stay away from the fence and cause as much damage as possible. Or else, he will find himself in major trouble.

Justin Gaethje Prepared to Stay Away From Fence

Justin Gaethje faces Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title unification encounter that will headline UFC 254. The pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place on October 24th at the UFC’s Fight Island venue in Abu Dhabi. Ever since the fight was advertised, fans have taken to social media to formulate their opinions on who will win the contest. However, Gaethje is aware of the danger Khabib presents, and he isn’t afraid to talk about it.

“I didn’t watch any tape on Khabib,” Gaethje stated. “I’ve watched his fights throughout his career because I’m a huge fan of everything. I’ve always focused on being my best self. He hasn’t fought someone that’s grappled as long as he has, I have. Everyone says they’re ready and I will not allow him to put me on the fence. If I do, then I’m screwed. “My plan is if we’re gonna grapple, let’s grapple in the middle at all times. I’ve said it 1,000 times; I cause damage. I have dense bones and I’m gonna kick his legs. That’s where we’re gonna start and we’ll go from there.”

Race to the Finish

Gaethje will be Khabib’s toughest test to date. Furthermore, Nurmagomedov recently stated that he will go into the fight with the mindset of finishing Justin.

With both men pledging to bring a finishing mentality, it’s even more evident why the bout is trending to be the biggest in UFC history.