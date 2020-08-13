Robert Whittaker is prepared for a tough task in his next outing.

The former middleweight champion is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Darren Till last month.

He will not have a short layoff either as he is now set to face Jared Cannonier at UFC 254 which takes place October 24.

In Cannonier, he faces a strong and powerful foe who is undefeated in three outings since moving down to middleweight with knockout wins in each of them. And while he considers the American to be a monster, Whittaker has a notable penchant for monster slaying.

“Mate, he is a bit of a monster,” Whittaker told Submission Radio. “He’s tough, he’s strong, he’s resilient. He just comes forward and he just hits you with that aggression and power, and he’s kind of got that unstoppable momentum sort of thing going for him right now. “But the thing is though, I’m actually pretty good at monster slaying. When I went through the division the first time, everyone was a monster. I carved through them. And I respect his skillsets, I just think I’m better. I think I have the toolset to beat him, and I’m gonna put them to the test.”

Whittaker Expecting Early Finish

Unlike his last three fights that have gone the full five ronds, Whittaker also expects this one to end early.

That’s thanks in part to the style matchup as “The Reaper” believes he gets it done within the first two stanzas.

“I have a feeling this one’s gonna be much quicker,” Whittaker explained. “We’re both gonna go out there and we’re both aggressive guys. We’re gonna take it to each other and we’re gonna see where the chips fall. I guess I had a great game plan with Darren Till, the game plan going in, which was to use my entire skillset, be patient, and that got me across the line and I stuck to the game plan perfectly. And hats off to my coaching staff for just making sure I stuck to it, because I have a tendency to stray sometimes. “But I think moving forward in the Jared Cannonier fight, I’m gonna do the same thing. I have an entire skillset at my disposal. I think I’m better than him across the board. I can take this fight wherever I want. As long as I’m leading the dance, I think he’s in a lot of trouble. I think I put him out and get him out at the end of round two. I think I’m gonna be too much. I’m gonna sting him too much. I’m gonna touch him up.”

You can watch the full interview below: