UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight Justing Gaethje at UFC 254 on October 24. Gaethje currently owns the interim lightweight title after his TKO victory over Tony Ferguson back in May at UFC 249. The winner of this fight would unify the belt and be the undisputed king of the lightweight division.

While UFC 253 opposing Israel Adesanya to Paulo Costa is the focus if the fans’ attention, many believe that UFC 254 could end up being the card of the year. Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to agree with that sentiment. Nurmagomedov expressed his opinion on the card on Twitter.

2 champion, 4 former champion, 4 title challengers. How do you like this card with full of killers. Best card of the year. #ufc254 pic.twitter.com/iVs2LRORWw — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 2, 2020

On paper, this might very well be the case. Islam Makhachev is climbing up the ranks of the lightweight division and who better but a former champion like Raphael Dos Anjos to put his grappling skills to the test. In the middleweight division, another high caliber fight takes place. After losing his title to Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker won a hard-fought battle over Darren Till and looks to regain get a title shot. Against him, Jared Cannonier seemed to have found himself at 185 pounds. After finishing Anderson Silva and Jack Hermansson, he too looks to get a shot at the belt. Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Yair Rodriguez is one of the most anticipated fights in the featherweight division. The fight was already canceled once and the fans can’t wait to this there two skilled fighters step in the octagon.

However, one of these fights hasn’t been confirmed by the UFC. There have only been rumors of a fight between Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier, but some declarations from Dana White indicate that the UFC plans to schedule it as the main event of UFC 254. Stylistically, this would be a terrific match-up to see. Both fighters are aggressive, technically savvy, and never shy away from a brawl. A win for either of them could mean a potential fight against the winner of the main event.

UFC 254 is scheduled to take place on October 24 and the location has yet to be determined by the UFC, although many experts think Abu Dhabi would be the most logical location.