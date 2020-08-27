UFC Lightweight Dustin Poirier would love the opportunity to face Ferguson. Furthermore, Poirier believes that if he were given the chance to face Ferguson, he would beat him up badly. Now, the news is circulating that both Poirier and Ferguson will fight each other at UFC 254. Furthermore, UFC President Dana White thinks that that matchup will more than likely be the co-main event of the evening.

Dana White on Tony Ferguson vs Dustin Poirier

Dana White somewhat confirmed the news during the Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series post-fight interview yesterday. Keeping it short and sweet, White said “probably” when asked about Poirier and Ferguson fighting as the co-main of UFC 254.

Tale of the Tape

Poirier (26-6) is coming off a big win over Dan Hooker by unanimous decision. Hooker had some early success in the fight, hurting Poirier on multiple occasions. But, Poirier mustered nearby the mid-point of the fight and turned the tables on Hooker to win the fight. Several MMA fans and fellow fighters were in reverence of both men’s execution and the fight properly elected as “Fight of The Night” by Dana White.

Tony Ferguson (25-4), however, was riding a historic 12 fights winning streak before losing to Justin Gaethje. In that time he also held the interim lightweight championship. However, he was later stripped due to injuries. His storied rivalry with the current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov attracted many fans, and the cancellation of the bout earlier this year was devastating.

The Elephant in the Room

The irony of the matchup would be both Ferguson and Khabib appearing on the same card. But, not fighting each other. Especially after the UFC has tried to make the matchup over 4 different occasions. However, freak injuries and bad weight cuts seemed to always play a factor in stopping the seemingly plagued matchup from happening.

If Ferguson and Khabib ever fight on the same card, be prepared for MMA fans to add salt to the wound of the “fight that got away.”