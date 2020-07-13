UFC 251 went down last Saturday from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and no doubt it was one hell of a fight card.

The main headliner featured a welterweight title bout where champion Kamaru Usman successfully defended his crown against late replacement Jorge Masvidal in a five-round affair. Originally Gilbert Burns was slated to meet Usman; however, a week before his fight he tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him out of this match.

Moreover, former champion Max Holloway came in short in his quest to regain the featherweight title from 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. Also, Petr Yan defeated Jose Aldo to win the vacant bantamweight title, previously held by Henry Cejudo.

According to a recent report from Mike Coppinger of boxing insider that UFC 251 is a massive success produced the most UFC PPV’s since Conor vs. Khabib at UFC 229.

“UFC 251, headlined by Kamaru Usman-Jorge Masvidal, generated approximately 1.3 million pay-per-view buys on ESPN+, multiple sources tell The Athletic,” Coppinger reported. “The debut of Fight Island in Abu Dhabi produced the most UFC PPVs since Khabib-Conor in 2018.”

Breaking: UFC 251, headlined by Kamaru Usman-Jorge Masvidal, generated approximately 1.3 million pay-per-view buys on ESPN+, multiple sources tell The Athletic. The debut of Fight Island in Abu Dhabi produced the most UFC PPVs since Khabib-Conor in 2018https://t.co/VsiYpzK9T6 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 13, 2020

Ahead of UFC 251, UFC president Dana White claimed that UFC 251 is trending higher than Conor Mcgregor’s fight and it seems he wasn’t exaggerating.