Current UFC 246 Fight Card For ‘McGregor vs. Cowboy’ On Jan. 18

UFC 246 PPV ‘Mcgregor vs. Cerrone’ Fight Line-Up

UFC 256 Pay-Per-View MMA event will take place Sat., Jan. 18, 2020, from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can stream the action on ESPN+.

In the main headliner, former two-division champion Conor Mcgregor is making his Octagon return against fan-favorite action Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246. Mcgregor last fought against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title; however, he ended up suffered a fourth-round submission loss at UFC 229. After that, a post-fight brawl triggered, which led to an eventual six-month suspension.

UFC head honcho Dana White also confirmed title shot awaits for Mcgregor upon a win over Cerrone.

During his time off from Octagon, Mcgregor ran into legal troubles multiple times.

Donald Cerrone is currently riding on two-fight losing skid getting TKO’d from the hands of Tony Ferguson in June and then knocked out by Justin Gaethje this past September. Donald Cerrone’s last four fights were at lightweight. Before that, he had 10 bouts at the welterweight division.

Check out below the latest UFC 246 fight card line up.

Main Card Headliner Bout

70 lbs.: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Main Card Plus Preliminary Card:

BantamWeight.: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Lightweight: Diego Ferreira vs. Anthony Pettis

Featherweight: Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight: Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Heavyweight: Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Strawweight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Flyweight: Askar Askarov vs. Tim Elliott

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Flyweight: J.J. Aldrich vs. Sabina Mazo