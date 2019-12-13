Dana White Responds To Criticism Of McGregor Getting Title Fight Over Gaethje

Dana White Explains Why Conor McGregor Gets Title Shot If He Beats Cerrone

Dana White recently suggested that Conor McGregor could earn a title shot if he wins his bout with Donald Cerrone. Now he tries to explain why that makes sense, instead of another contender.

White recently made comments that McGregor could be looking at a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, if he wins his comeback fight against “Cowboy”. Subsequently, this was met with backlash, for several reasons. One of the main reason people are upset, is due to the fact that many feel Justin Gaethje deserves the next title shot.

Speaking recently with ESPN, White was asked why McGregor would skip over Gaethje. Although he tried to explain it, honestly there is not really a good reason. Furthermore, that became evident when hearing his reply.

“Come on guys, look what Conor’s done over the last however many years. Then he loses to Khabib in a fight that was, when you talk about bad blood, it’s like the next level of bad blood. Gaethje was on his way up, too. We’ve offered Gaethje a lot of fights that Gaethje hasn’t taken, either. So Conor’s in line next for This fight if he beats ‘Cowboy.’ it’s a 155 pound fight that they’re not cutting weight for.”

Despite what White says, there are a whole list of reasons why McGregor should not fight Khabib next. Not only is there the fact that are there other contenders, and his return is in a different weight class. On top of that, there are still serious legal issues McGregor is working through, and a complete lack of competition over the last few years.

Nevertheless, it seems that Dana White is intent on booking a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, if both men win their next fights.