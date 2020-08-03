Recently, the California State Athletic Commission told fight fans that Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr’s highly anticipated returns would be nothing more than a glorified sparring match. Once fans also found out that the card would allegedly cost $49.99, it caused a bunch of red flags to raise. The match is already scheduled as an exhibition. Furthermore, it will also feature a whacky matchup between a Youtube star and a retired NBA veteran. With all that being said, Tyson still plans to knock out Jones. Regardless of the CSAC rules. And although the legendary George Foreman is concerned, Tyson says he has everything under control.

The Return of Iron Mike

Mike Tyson is officially back in prizefighting. The retired boxing heavyweight champion will make his return to the sport in an eight-round exhibition match with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. It will take place on September 12 in California and will be broadcast on pay-per-view as well as the social media platform Triller.

Tyson Speaks on Knocking Out Roy Jones, Responds to George Foreman

Recently, Tyson spoke with TMZ Sports. During the conversation, he spoke about watching to knock out Roy Jones Jr despite what Andy Foster said. Additionally, he spoke about George Foreman’s concerns about their safety.

“Hey if the opportunity comes I’m always looking for it,” Tyson said in regards to knocking out Roy Jones. “I don’t know, he (George Foreman) wasn’t worried about being hurt when he went on his tour of coming back for fighting, so don’t worry about us.” “I’m prepared to go eight rounds and I want to show it off. I just want to go on this mission…but like I said, this is search and destroy and I’m looking forward to recapturing my glory. I’m looking forward to finishing these exhibitions and helping these charities out…but the fight game is what I’m about and hurting people is what I’m about. We’re both professional and we know how to handle ourselves. What happens happens.”

Playing By the Rules

It’ll be extremely interesting to see what happens when Tyson and Jones share the ring. And, if there will be any backlash from the California State Athletic Commission if Tyson were to actually knock out Roy Jones. Surely, there’s an agreement in place to make sure that the match happens within the confines of the agreement. On the same note, it’s nearly impossible to take the killer instinct out of the former “baddest man” on the planet.