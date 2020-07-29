The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event will be a monumental one for combat sports. And it won’t be cheap either.

It was recently announced that the pair of former heavyweight champions would be returning to boxing to face each other in an eight-round exhibition match taking place September 12 in California.

For Jones, it will be his first outing since 2018 while for Tyson, it will be a highly-anticipated return to the sport he retired from all the way back in 2005. It promises to be a mega event with YouTuber Jake Paul even set to take on former NBA guard Nate Robinson on the undercard.

Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Price

The event will air on pay-per-view as well as the social media platform Triller, and according to the The Athletic’s Greg Rosenstein, the former will reportedly cost $49.99.

Sources: The Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. PPV on September 12 will cost $49.99. Can be streamed through cable, satellite and Triller.https://t.co/AxTNgj7J30 — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) July 28, 2020

While that is cheaper than most major boxing pay-per-view events, it is still a pretty steep price for an event headlined by two former boxers in their fifties.

Regardless, the fan interest and name value of the two should be more than enough to see many end up paying that price for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see particularly Tyson box again.

And if the card continues to get stacked with mainstream names such as Paul, it will end up being justified.