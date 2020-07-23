Mike Tyson is officially back.

The former boxing heavyweight champion will make his return to the sport in an eight-round exhibition match with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. It will take place September 12 in California and will be broadcast on pay-per-view as well as the social media platform Triller.

The match was confirmed by Tyson on Thursday and will be a part of his brand new Tyson League.

“I. AM. BACK. #legendsonlyleague. September 12th vs @RealRoyJonesJr on #Triller and PPV #frontlinebattle @TysonLeague”

Jones would share footage of the moment the contracts were signed between the pair.

As per executive director of the California State Athletic Commission Andy Foster (via Yahoo), both fighters will not be wearing headgear, but will be wearing larger than usual gloves.

Tyson hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Kevin McBride back in 2005, having retired afterwards. However, the 54-year-old teased a return to the sport for an exhibition match in recent months with many speculating as to who the opponent could be.

Options ranged from Wanderlei Silva to Tito Ortiz to even Tyson Fury’s father John. In the end, it will be another former heavyweight champion in Jones, 51, who last competed in 2018 when he outpointed Scott Sigmon.

Tyson vs. Jones Undercard?

According to TMZ, a boxer vs. mixed martial arts fighter matchup could be taking place on the undercard.

There are no further details on that, but what is reportedly confirmed is an undercard matchup between YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA guard Nate Robinson.

Former NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul make it official: They tell me they will be fighting Sept. 12 as an undercard to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in California. pic.twitter.com/ClEP64JZFp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2020

JaKe PaUl Is WiNnInG gUyS. Jakes a youtuber, I’m coming for the 💨 — Nate Robinson (@nate_robinson) July 23, 2020

Don’t be surprised to see other big names end up joining this card at this rate.